Ex-Warren cop sentenced after stealing money from police explorer program

A now ex-Warren police officer who stole money from the department's police explorer program learned his sentence after pleading guilty to embezzlement from a non-profit.

Jack Barnes, 29, was an associate advisor with the charitable organization, which serves young people who are interested in law enforcement, when he embezzled the cash. This was caught by a senior command officer in July after the Explorer Post had finalized a chart event.

After this was reported, Barnes was placed on administrative leave, and the matter was referred to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. He was fired after he was arraigned in connection with the theft.

Barnes was sentenced Nov. 18 to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty. He also must complete an impulse control program and an economic crime prevention program.