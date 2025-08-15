Ex-Warren police officer's prelim continues in crash that killed 2 men

The Brief Ex-police officer James Burke is charged with 2 counts of manslaughter in a 2024 crash. Burke, a Warren police officer at the time, was speeding at 117 mph at the time crashing on Schoenherr Road. Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis were killed in the crash.



The preliminary hearing for the Warren police officer accused of speeding excessively when he crashed into an SUV killing two men in 2024, continues today.

Former police officer James Burke will be back in court this morning.

The hearing is expected to start at 9:30 p.m. Watch the prelim in the live player above.

The backstory:

Burke is accused of going 117 miles per hour without lights or sirens on, when he crashed into a vehicle turning left onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr Road.

The crash killed Cedric Hayden Jr. and Dejuan Pettis in the early morning hours of Sept. 30.

Burke is charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of moving violation causing serious impairment of body function, and willful neglect of duty.

Warren police told FOX 2 at the time the officers were not part of a vehicle pursuit.

Upon impact, Hayden and Pettis' vehicle went airborne for more than 50 feet, according to a crash reconstructionist on the stand.

More stories:

Burke was terminated from the Warren Police Department in December 2024.

Video of the aftermath showed the police cruiser with extensive front end damage while the Durango - which was struck from the side - was overturned.

A $100 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department has since been filed.