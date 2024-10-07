$100M lawsuit filed against Warren police after officer-involved crash that killed 2

The families of two men killed in a crash with Warren police are seeking $100,000,000, according to a lawsuit filed Friday.

Cedric Hayden Jr., 34, was driving with his best friend, 33-year-old Dejuan Pettis, in a Dodge Durango early Sept. 30. As they turned left onto Prospect Avenue from Schoenherr Road, they were hit by a Warren police vehicle occupied by two officers. The officers were injured, while Hayden Jr. and Pettis were killed.

Family of Hayden and Pettis retained Fieger Law after the deadly crash.

Related article

In a release from Fieger Law last week, attorneys said they obtained video of the crash that confirmed that the Warren police SUV was traveling "at an illegal and dangerously high rate of speed." The law firm said that action caused the death of both men.

"My son turning, like a missile hit him," said Hayden's father, Cedric Hayden Sr., describing the video. "It was all black, no lights on, and went straight through. He didn't stand a chance."

Hayden Sr. estimates that the officers had to be driving 100+ mph when they hit his son.

Related article

"Why was they going so fast? Why no lights? This is a 35 mile per hour street," said Teresa Ford, Hayden Jr.'s mother.

The speed limit is 40 mph on Schoenherr in the area where the crash happened.

The case has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, Fieger Law says the lawsuit is the first of several that the firm plans to file.