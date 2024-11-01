Ex-Westland police sergeant found guilty of assault, racially-fueled threats at MGM Detroit

article

A former Westland police sergeant was found guilty of two counts of ethinic intimidation and one count of assault and battery on Friday in Third Circuit Court.

Kevin Yudt, 43, of Grass Lake is facing two years each for both felony counts of ethnic intimidation, as well as a 93-day misdemeanor for once count of assault and battery, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's Office.

On April 6 of 2023, Yudt was denied from entering the casino floor at MGM Grand Detroit by security for appearing intoxicated.

In response, Yudt identified himself as a Westland police sergeant and told security, "I’ll be waiting for you when you come to Westland, and you will not survive."

Investigators say he then poked a security guard in the chest while shouting racial slurs.

Yudt was fired from the Westland Police Department in May of 2023. Charges were filed against him in May of 2024.

"No one is above the law, and I applaud the jury for their service and commitment to justice," Nessel said in a release. "This type of behavior has no place in our society, especially by those sworn to protect and serve.

"My office remains dedicated to prosecuting threats of violence and ethnic intimidation to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions."

Yudt will be sentenced in Third Circuit Court on Dec. 6.

