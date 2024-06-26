Former Westland police sergeant accused of threatening, yelling racial slurs at MGM Grand Detroit security

article

A former Westland police sergeant was ordered to stand trial after he allegedly assaulted MGM Grand Detroit security guards and used racial slurs.

Kevin Yudt, 42, of Grass Lake, was with a friend on April 6, 2023, when the pair was denied entry to the casino floor because he appeared intoxicated, Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

Yudt is accused of telling security he was a Westland police officer, and saying, "I’ll be waiting for you when you come to Westland, and you will not survive."

He also allegedly poked the security guards in the chest while yelling racial slurs.

The Westland Police Department fired Yudt in May 2023. According to a bio from the city, when he was promoted, he had been with the department since 2004.

"My office takes allegations of ethnic intimidation and assault very seriously and will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law," Nessel said.