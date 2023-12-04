Excavator knocks down power pole, stranding officials on Harrison Township island

article

An excavator accident knocked down a power pole keeping traffic - including top Macomb County officials - from leaving an island off S. River Road in Harrison Township Monday.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division announced a new $10 million facility today when an excavator knocked down the pole nearby. Those on the island were unable to leave until the power was disabled.

SkyFOX 2 flew over the area, which leads to Lake St. Clair, as DTE Energy worked to cut the power. Eventually the power was shutoff according to the DTE Outage Map, and traffic was seen to resume off the island.

Source: DTE Outage Map. The purple icon indicates 99 or fewer customers without power.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



