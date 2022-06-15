Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday morning, temps stay hot
FOX 2 - Hello gang, the Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 a.m. Thursday.
For the rest of Wednesday night, it will be warm and humid, perhaps a late-night shower in one or two spots and a low of 76.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, still very warm with less humidity and breezy at times. The high will be near 91.
Friday: Lots of sun, very pleasant and breezy at times with a high of 82.
Saturday: Sunny and nice with a high of 76.
Sunday: Partly sunny and nice, and a high of 77 for Father's Day.
Monday: Warming up again with increasing clouds and a high of 89.
Stay cool,
-Luterman