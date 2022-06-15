Excessive Heat Warning until Thursday morning, temps stay hot

Hello gang, the Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 a.m. Thursday.

For the rest of Wednesday night, it will be warm and humid, perhaps a late-night shower in one or two spots and a low of 76.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, still very warm with less humidity and breezy at times. The high will be near 91.

Friday: Lots of sun, very pleasant and breezy at times with a high of 82.

Saturday: Sunny and nice with a high of 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny and nice, and a high of 77 for Father's Day.

Monday: Warming up again with increasing clouds and a high of 89.

Stay cool,

-Luterman



