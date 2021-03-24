Excitement, relief as first COVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field administered

Wednesday was the day people across Southeast Michigan have been looking forward to for at least two weeks as the first COVID-19 vaccines at Ford Field were administered at the mass vaccination site.

Count Logan Boals and Katherine Donnelly as some of the first to score their vaccines. They stopped for a selfie on the way out of Ford Field on Wednesday.

"We are so excited. We've been looking forward to this for a year now," said Donnelly.

The two juniors at the University of Michigan are ready to learn in person again.

"Honestly just being able to see everyone I'm in classes with, I miss that aspect and looking forward to possibly being able to do internships in person again," said Boals.

Detroiter Phranschar McPherson wore his 'Grandpa' shirt to his vaccine day and said he's excited to see his family, including his grandsons - Jauwan and Cas.

"Go around the grandkids, and the people - BBQ's, picnic - stuff like that. Go to Belle Isle like we used to all the time," he said.

Among those performing the vaccines at Ford Field was Chief Medical Executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

"I'm so excited about today: the official launch of our Ford Field vaccination partnership, six thousand shots a day for eight weeks. It's a really big deal and it's going to mean we're on the way to ending this pandemic as quickly as possible," said Dr. Khaldun.

As more vaccines are doled out, the pandemic is fighting back with the highest single-day case total of the year at 4,454.

"I've been a little concerned, actually quite concerned, that our cases are coming up over the past several weeks," said Dr. Khaldun.

As the virus has mutated into more easily transmitted variants, Dr. Khaldun urges people to get the vaccine.

"It's safe - it's effective and people just need to sign up," said Dr. Khaldun.

How to sign up

Vaccine supplies are steadily increasing, and so are the number of ways one can get a shot. For those that want it at Ford Field, they'll be doing it through Meijer, which is tasked with scheduling appointments.

There are two main ways to sign up:

Head to clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0034 to register online

Text EndCOVID to 75049 and select the Ford Field location.

No insurance is required for those that arrive.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week.

