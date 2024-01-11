Expect SMART bus delays this weekend due to winter storm

SMART buses could experience delays over the weekend due to severe weather conditions, according to a news release.

Southeast Michigan is expected to see several inches of snow this weekend starting Friday afternoon.

Rain will follow Friday night into Saturday; snow is expected to return to metro Detroit on Sunday.

Snow mixed with rain can lead to dangerous driving conditions.

All SMART buses will be adjusting their routes throughout the upcoming weekend, according to the release. Bus riders are advised to plan ahead by checking the SMART website for updates, allowing extra tive for travel, and dressing warmly.

Related article

"Safety is our top priority," according to SMART. "We are working to maintain timely services while ensuring the safety of all our passengers and staff."

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today.