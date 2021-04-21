Expert: COVID-19 UK variant's highest US number is in Michigan

The number of Covid positive cases we're seeing in Michigan is staggering.

So why is that? We're getting answers from Dr. Anurag Malani, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Saint Joseph Mercy Health.

Every day it seems we have more access to Covid vaccines, but it didn't start off that way, and that's part of the reason we're seeing high hospitalizations among younger age groups right now.

"Every day we know that the ability to get vaccine improves, but in the early months it was restricted. In January, February, March, it was restricted to essential workers and the older demographics."

What else is triggering Michigan to see some of the highest rate of Covid spread in the nation? The UK variant of the virus is very present here.



"What we know is that this strain, which is the majority of cases we're seeing in this state - unfortunately, we are leading the country in terms of seeing this strain," he said. "We know that it is more transmissible, meaning that people are more infectious, so the likelihood of actually getting it, is higher. We also know that people are sicker. And we're seeing that reflected in who we are seeing in the hospital."

And even if people are dealing with mild Covid cases, think about this, the more virus that's in the air raises the potential for more challenges for all of us.

Dr. Anurag Malani, the Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control at Saint Joseph Mercy Health

"The overwhelming thing, is, we try to get the level of the virus in the community as low as possible," said Malani. "Because the more virus there is, the more it can change and have different strains that come. We know that the vaccines we have currently, are really good and effective with what we are seeing now. If we see a lot of viruses and strains change over time, the likelihood of boosters and getting repeat vaccinations is probably going to happen."

Keep in mind, across the country and here in Michigan everyone 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated. CLICK HERE and look at the COVID-19 section for info on where to find a vaccine.