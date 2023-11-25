Explosion at Michigan refinery remains under investigation

An investigation is ongoing after an explosion at a refinery owned and operated by Hound Resources in White Lake Township.

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM Friday in the area of Young Road and Bogie Lake Road.

FOX 2 viewer video footage captured the intensity of the explosion, with one witness, Ben Farmer, describing the impact on his home.



"I was just sitting down, and it just rattled the whole house. It was pretty crazy."

Firefighters from various departments across the region responded to help battle the fire.

"We were sitting in the basement playing Madden, and I kinda heard a rumble. Then we started getting texts from our friends. It was just intriguing, so we came out here to check it out and saw plumes of smoke coming up as we were driving down M-59,"

said Jacob Lewis.

As the investigation into the cause of the explosion begins, local authorities are urging residents to stay away from the affected area.

