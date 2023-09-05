Expungement fairs offer free help clearing criminal record in Detroit

Get free assistance as you begin the process of clearing your criminal record in Detroit.

Some offenses are expunged automatically after a set amount of time, while others require that you apply for the convictions to be set aside.

Automatic expungements are available for those who have up to four misdemeanors that are punishable by 93 days in jail or more after seven years have passed since the sentence was given. For felonies, up to two convictions may be automatically expunged after 10 years from the sentence or when the term of imprisonment ends - whichever comes later.

If you don't have a conviction that will automatically be expunged, find help requesting expungement Sept. 20 at the Detroit Hispanic Development Corporation and Sept. 30 at the Andy Arts Community Center in Detroit.

To get an expungement, you must fill out an application and obtain a certified order of conviction from the court where you were convicted. You also need to get fingerprinted and purchase a $50 money order for Michigan State Police. This process can take up to eight months.

Most state offenses can be expunged after a set amount of time. This includes up to three felonies, two convictions for assaultive crimes, one drinking and driving offense, and unlimited misdemeanors.

Learn more about the expungement fairs.

