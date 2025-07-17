F-150 wedged under DTE generator trailer in 3 vehicle crash Downriver

A large crash scene has shut down Pelham at Wick at the Allen Park-Taylor border Thursday afternoon.

SkyFOX flew over the scene where an F-150 truck is wedged under a large DTE Energy generator trailer on Pelham Road with at least two other vehicles involved in the crash.

The top of the F-150 was peeled back underneath the trailer. A crane was used to lift the truck out from under it.

According to the DTE Outage Map, about 1,000 customers in that immediate area are without power.

Photo by Lauren Edwards/FOX 2

Two sedans were also involved including a black hatchback car with damage to the back end.

Images from SkyFOX

Motorists are advised to use another route with crews working at the scene.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.