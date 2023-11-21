'F you all!': Ex-Lion QB Scott Mitchell blasts critics in new Barry Sanders Amazon doc

article

The new Barry Sanders documentary on Amazon Prime was released Tuesday - and not everyone is a fan.

In the profile of the iconic Lions running back who walked away from the game in his prime, former teammate quarterback Scott Mitchell takes criticism. One of the arguments for Barry's lack of playoff success (1-6 in the postseason) was the lack of a star quarterback the franchise never provided.

Enter Mitchell, who played for the Lions from 1994 to 1998, and had plenty to say in a Facebook post.

"I just watched #ByeByeBarry on Amazon Prime. It was not a very pleasant experience. I was Barry Sanders teammate for 5 years. I had a front row seat to some of the most amazing plays in NFL history. He will never have an equal as a pure runner in the NFL. I could argue that their were several running backs that were more complete but I won't. Barry was great!!

"However, I am so tired of hearing how I was the reason that Barry Sanders never won a Super Bowl. I'm so tired of hearing how I was not a good QB. My only response is F___K YOU ALL!!!!! That includes #eminem #JeffDaniels."

Mitchell signed with the Lions as a big-ticket free agent from the Miami Dolphins where he backed up Dan Marino. Marino was injured in 1993 giving way to Mitchell, who filled in admirably off the bench in a contract year.

The former Utah college standout also lobbed criticism at former Lions coach Wayne Fontes for not supporting him in the documentary.

"I can't even began to tell you what a disappointment it is to here my own coach, Wayne Fontes, who went out in free agency and actively pursued me to the point of begging me to come to Detroit, say that he wanted Joe Montana or Warren Moon, and that the only thing that was missing from the team winning the Super Bowl was a quarterback," he wrote. "A little support from the coach might have gone a long way. Wayne never had my back!!!"

In 1995 Mitchell had his best season with 4,338 yards and 32 touchdown passes as the Lions went 10-6. Despite that season, Mitchell was a disappointment overall going 27-30 with 79 touchdowns and 57 interceptions.

In his rant, Mitchell mentioned that he feels it wasn't just his fault that the Lions never won a Super Bowl with Barry.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 02: Football: Detroit Lions Barry Sanders (20) in action, making block for QB Scott Mitchell (19) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa, FL 10/2/1994 (Photo by John Biever/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X46997 TK4 R Expand

"Bottom line, #BarrySanders had everything in Detroit. Everyone loved him. Everything was built for Barry to succeed. In his 10 year career he won one playoff game and the only reason he didn't win more was everyone else was the problem???" wrote Mitchell. "How many yards did Barry have in the playoffs in 94,95,97? I'll give you a hint not very many. We all are to blame for not winning a SB in Detroit even Barry Sanders.

"I will believe until I die that had we been given more time and patience with the offense we had and the talent we had we could have made a deep run in the playoffs and competed to win a Super Bowl."

In the playoff losses Mitchell mentioned, Sanders finished with -1 yard in the 994 Packers loss, 40 yards in the 1995 Eagles loss and 65 yards in the loss to the Buccaneers.

In recent years Mitchell, who stands 6 feet, 6 inches, re-appeared publicly to compete on "The Biggest Loser" after saying his weight had ballooned to 366 pounds from his playing weight of 250.

The Amazon Original Bye Bye Barry is streaming now on Amazon Prime.



