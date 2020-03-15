Faculty member at Detroit's Osborn high school diagnosed with COVID-19, students and staff should self-quarantine

article

A faculty member at Detroit's Osborn High School has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and the Detroit Health Department is recommending all students and faculty who may have been in contact with that person to self-quarantine.

The Osborn High School faculty member was confirmed to have coronavirus at the end of last week. On Saturday, the Detroit Health Department released a statement saying that any students or other staff members who were in contact with the faculty member should self-quarantine for 14 days.

The faculty member was not identified by Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) or the health department.

The health department recommends anyone with primary contact, meaning anyone who was physically in Osborn High School may have been in contact with the patient. These people are the most at risk of developing coronavirus/COVID-19 and should see their physician on the earliest signs of symptoms of fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

Friends and family who were not inside the school, or otherwise in contact with the staff member, are considered secondary contacts and do not need to quarantine. However, they can still develop symptoms as primary contacts could bring the illness home with them. If secondary contacts develop the symptoms, they should call their doctor.

Since the first cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Michigan, a number of events have been canceled and some public businesses are beginning to close.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

