Fall beer time - Griffin Claw's Screamin' Pumpkin returns this week

We may have some summer left, but if you're ready for your fall beer fix, you don't have to wait until the leaves start changing.

Griffin Claw Brewing Co.'s Screamin' Pumpkin returns this week.

The 5% ABV pumpkin ale is brewed with allspice, cinnamon, clove, ginger, molasses, and nutmeg, making it the perfect fall brew. And unlike some pumpkin beers, the spices blend well and aren't overpowering, making for a smooth, easy-drinking brew.

Griffin Claw has two locations - one in Birmingham and one in Rochester Hills. The brewery also distributes its beers around Michigan.

Find locations that sell Screamin' Pumpkin and other Griffin Claw beers here.