Family, activists remain hopeful as search for Detroit woman missing for 10 years continues

Tamala Wells was seen leaving her home on Appleton in Detroit in August 2012.

Ten years later, her family and activists are continuing to search for the missing mother.

"We don’t know if she’s dead. We don’t know if she’s alive. We pray she’s alive," community activist Malik Shabazz said. "We’re not giving up."

Shabazz and others gathered Wednesday outside the home Wells left and never returned to a decade ago. While there, activists questioned Wells' former boyfriend Rickey Tennant, who was interviewed by police numerous times in the case.

"I ain't did nothing to no one at all," Tennett said.

Police continue their investigation.

"I know for every single case under our chief under the Detroit Police Department we want to find our missing, we want to find our suspects, we want to find closure," said Second Deputy Chief Kyra Joy Hope.

Police also spoke to Tennant and had this to say about his participation in future searches: "Emotions are really running wild right now and I think now he may have the heart to be included."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.