Family argument turns deadly Wayne County as son stabs parents, kills mom, police say

Law enforcement in rural Wayne County said a family argument turned deadly when a 25-year-old man stabbed his parents, killing his mother.

The Michigan State Police and investigators have been in Huron Township nearly all day on Friday after police said a family argument ended with a 25-year-old man stabbing both of his parents.

Caution tape and police vehicles surrounded the home on Judd near Gentz in Huron Township. Investigators believe a 25-year-old man showed up at his parents' house and an argument started between the son and his 55-year-old dad.

"That led to multiple weapons being brought out at some point we do know there were shots fired there were multiple weapons on the scene at least one knife and one handgun brought out," said Huron Twp Director of Public Safety Everette Robbins.

Robbins said the biggest part of the fight happened inside the parents' home - but it didn't end there.

"It spilled out in some type of physical altercation across the street in which the suspect had a knife. That's when we got the call from the neighbor - the suspect was attempting to stab somebody on his front lawn," Robbins said.

Investigators say that neighbor is an off-duty police officer who held the son at gunpoint until police took him into custody. They found the dad hurt on the lawn and the 53-year-old mom inside the home. She was pronounced dead.

Right now, it's unclear what injuries the parents sustained.

Investigators are grateful for the off-duty officer's quick thinking to put a stop to the violence.

"He's a guy with great integrity he is well-known here he was able to handle it professionally quickly luckily we are very fortunate no one else got hurt," Robbins said.

The suspect is in custody as his father recovers at the hospital.