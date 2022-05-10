Family concerned for wellbeing of Detroit woman missing since last month

article

Family members told police that a missing Detroit woman has health issues, and they are concerned about her wellbeing.

Eliza Trice, 63, was last seen in the 1200 block of E. State Fair around 9 a.m. April 29. Police said she left her home and never returned.

Trice is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs between 180-200 pounds. She is Black, has brown eyes, and black hair that she wears in braids. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1201.