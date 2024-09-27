Family concerned for safety of Plymouth Township man missing for 2 weeks

article

A family is concerned for the safety of a missing Plymouth Township man two weeks after he disappeared and several days after his vehicle was found abandoned in Detroit.

Dylan Karides,30, was last seen in Novi on Sept. 13. He was reported missing to Plymouth Township police a few days later.

His vehicle was recovered Monday in the area of Vinewood and Ash streets in Southwest Detroit. Detroit police declined to provide further details, but family said Karides' personal belongings, including his phone, were scattered in a field near the vehicle.

Dylan Karides

Plymouth Township police said Karides has gone "off the radar" for several days in the past. His family said he may occasionally not contact them for a few days, but he always gets back in touch with them after two or three days. He has never gone this long without talking to his family, and they are worried.

Family said that Karides is known to frequent Inkster, Detroit, and Taylor, and location data from his Google Maps account showed that he often visits a Speedway gas station on Ecorse Road and Monroe Boulevard in Taylor.

Karides is 6 feet tall and weighs 180-200 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard. He also has a septum piercing. He usually wears glasses, but his family said it is unclear if he has them currently.

Anyone with information about Karides' whereabouts is asked to contact Plymouth Township police at 734-354-3232 or to submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.