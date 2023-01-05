Family Day at Barcade, Frost & Foam Party, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

Start 2023 right by getting out and enjoying the first full weekend of the new year.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com

Winter at Valade’s Fire and Ice Weekend

Friday, Jan. 6 through Sunday, Jan. 8

Valade Park at 2670 Atwater in Detroit

This fest features winter medieval fun including ice sculptures, ax throwing, and more.

Learn more.

Frost & Foam Outdoor Party

Saturday, Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Royal Oak Brewery at 215 E. 4th St.

The Biergarten patio will be open to celebrate despite the cold.

The brewery will feature its batch of Winter Seasonals, and pints of its brews will be only $4.

Family Day at Barcade

Sunday, Jan. 8 from noon to 5 p.m.

Barcade at 666 Selden in Detroit

On the first Sunday of each month, the kids to Barcade for games and food.

Wild Lights

Now through Jan. 8, 2023

Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak

Wild Lights starts this weekend at the Detroit Zoo.

Nearly 300 lit-up sculptures will fill the front of the zoo through Jan. 8, 2023.

Tickets for Wild Lights range from $17-$24, with packages available as well.

Buy tickets and see the full schedule here.

Night Light Hike

Friday, Jan. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m.

Nankin Mills Interpretive Center at 33175 Ann Arbor Trail in Westland

Go on a naturalist-led night hike to see what creatures are still out on a winter night. Lanterns with red lights are provided.

Register by Jan. 4 here.