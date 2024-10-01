Family of Detroit hit-and-run victim disabled after being run down on bike wants justice

A family is demanding answers after a nearly fatal hit-and-run incident. Police are now asking the public if they recognize the suspect's burgundy Chrysler 200.

"This man has brain injuries; this man had skin on the road," said Wanda Figueroa. "You didn't hit a dog or a cat. You hit a human."

The driver crashed into Andres Santiago, who was riding his bicycle home from work and was left for dead.

"When he came into the hospital, the doctors thought he wasn't going to make it because he couldn't walk, he didn't know where he was, he didn't know what hit him," said Figueroa, a translator and friend. "He now has to walk with a cane. He doesn't have the function of his body."

It's been a struggle for Santiago and his family for more than a month. The hit-and-run occurred at Mackenzie and Center on Detroit's west side on Aug. 30 at 7:10 p.m.

Hit-and-run victim Andres Santiago has been left severely injured.

The Santiago family primarily speaks Spanish, and their family friend translated a message to the driver behind the wheel.

"If you're watching, only God knows your fate. You left this family with a lot of injuries, mentally, health-wise, financially," she said. "And it's not justice that you're out there running the streets."

If you recognize this vehicle or know what happened, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

There's a $2,500 reward if your tip leads to an arrest; they do not wait for a conviction.