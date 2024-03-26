Family friend: 13-year-old's sister, 7, helped her escape sex assault as suspect appears in court

The accused rapist of a pair of elderly Dearborn sisters appeared in Allen Park court Tuesday on new charges that he sexually assaulted a teen girl hours earlier the same day.

Michael Shawn Holcomb Jr., 52, allegedly raped and beat a 13-year-old girl at a residence on Meyer Avenue, around 8 a.m.

A woman close to the victim's family was in court for the hearing, and said the aftermath has been a difficult time.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. There's really no other way to put it. It's just heartbreaking. It's so terrible," she said. "She's a wonderful little girl. Beautiful, smart, intelligent, amazing."

The woman, who does not want to be identified, says another child was present in the home at the time the assault took place.

"They helped each other escape," the woman said. "He tried to lock them both in the house and she's only seven years old."

Police say after Holcomb allegedly assaulted that 13-year-old in Allen Park. He then later that same day he allegedly sexually assaulted and tortured the elderly women in Dearborn. All the victims survived. Holcomb was arraigned last week and the Dearborn case.

"Unfortunately, this person changed the lives of not just the three survivors but their families and communities as well," said Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan.

Holcomb was arraigned Tuesday morning in Allen Park on criminal sexual conduct and was denied bond, which brought the woman great relief, she says.

"It's so unfortunate that it's at the expense of so many good people," she said. But I feel an immense amount of relief. This man has terrorized my life and many others."

The case is expected to resume on April 1 and again on April 16.

