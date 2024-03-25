Suspect in rape, torture of elderly women charged in sex assault of 13-year-old Allen Park girl

article

A Dearborn rape and torture suspect is facing new charges for a similar attack in Allen Park of a teen victim.

Michael Shawn Holcomb Jr. is also accused in the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced on Monday.

Holcomb, of Ecorse, previously was charged in the rape and torture of two elderly sisters in Dearborn on March 17. Police responded to calls around 2 p.m. in the attack that involved an 86-year-old and 79-year-old who lived together. He formally was arraigned last Wednesday, in that case.

The previous attack took place at 8 a.m. of the same day, at a residence on Meyer Avenue in Allen Park. Holcomb allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the 13-year-old girl before fleeing the scene.

"This is one of the worst cases I’ve seen as a sworn police officer for over 28 years, however, I have full faith in our Detective Bureau and the Wayne County Prosecutor to find justice for these victims," said Allen Park Police Chief Christopher Egan in a release.

Holcomb, who was a registered sex offender, was charged in the Allen Park teen attack with six counts of criminal sexual conduct – first degree, six counts of criminal sexual conduct – third degree, one count of unlawful imprisonment, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm by strangulation, and one count of criminal sexual conduct – fourth degree.

"The alleged facts in this case will show that this defendant is a dangerous person whose predatory behavior seems to know no bounds," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in a release.

The Ecorse man was arrested by the Dearborn Police Department later the same day, checking in at a motel in Melvindale.

Holcomb was arraignment in Dearborn on 20 felony charges, including five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of torture, and two counts of strangulation.

In that attack the elderly women, were victims of the home invasion in the south end of the city - near Southfield and Outer Drive. Both victims were hospitalized because of the assault.



