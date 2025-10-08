The Brief Michigan State Police say family have identified the woman who was found on the highway in Detroit earlier this week. Family of Ti'Neshia Lloyd are still not sure what happened to her. Doctors treating her say she has a fractures to her pelvis and skull, as well as a brain bleed. Lloyd remains on a ventilator and is heavily sedated.



Family of the woman found on I-96 in Detroit this week have identified her as Ti'Nishia Lloyd, a 33-year-old.

While her identity has now been confirmed, the mystery of what happened to the woman remains — and her family hope that by speaking out, they will get some answers.

What we know:

A Detroit mother is pleading for answers after her daughter was found barely conscious along a freeway in Detroit. Witnesses found her with abrasions and cuts on her body on the I-96 shoulder of the ramp leading up to Greenfield.

She spent multiple days in the care of doctors, being treated for a brain bleed and multiple fractures to her pelvis and skull, her mom said.

Family have been waiting by her bedside, hoping that Lloyd could tell them what happened. She's currently on a ventilator and is heavily sedated. Her mother is baffled by what led to her daughter's circumstances.

"Really going through it because I need to know what happened," said Alishia Garland.

Ti'Nishia Lloyd, 33, was found on I-96 late Sunday night.

The backstory:

Michigan State Police were called to the I-96 off-ramp around 10 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a woman lying on the ground.

Barely conscious, police said several witnesses had assisted, but nobody saw what led up to her being found there.

"It is uncertain if she was hit by a car or possibly assaulted and then pushed out of a car," the MSP's second district said.

They released an image of the woman, hoping that family could help identify her.

What they're saying:

Garland told FOX 2 she has no idea what her daughter was doing before her discovery.

"It was a very difficult process. Good thing my other daughter had pictures of her tattoos and stuff. That's how we were able to identify who she was," she said.

Alishia Garland, mother of the woman found on the highway.