Family living out of car loses everything after vehicle catches fire in Plymouth Twp.

Firefighters in Plymouth Township had their hands full over the weekend with calls dispatching them to emergencies. But one in particular stood out: it was a car fire on I-275 but it was more than that. It was a family's home – and they lost everything.

Christina Lawson knows she and her family of three are lucky. On Sunday, their Dodge Avenger which they had to call home at times, was packed with everything they owned – including the money she made from DoorDash – as she works for a better life.

"Life just went from a struggle to an I don't know what to do from here moment," Lawson said.

Lawson, her boyfriend, and Lawson's 9-year-old daughter Madison all barely made it out of the burning car on the highway.

"We immediately tried to get her out which was a struggle because we couldn't get her out of the seatbelt. He had to break the seatbelt to get her out," Lawson said.

The little girl made it out with a few minor burns and they all know how lucky they are to be alive.

"It was terrifying," Madison said. "These two kind ladies behind us on the road watched me while they were trying to get as much as they could."

They also escaped with Madison's best friend - Hope. The dog was literally plucked from the flames by Lawson's boyfriend and now she won't leave Madison's side.

"Well I'm still here and I'm alive," Madison said.

It was a million little things that led them to where they are now but Lawson says the spiral started three years ago during a domestic situation.

"Three years ago we were living in Tennessee. I got shot in the face point-blank by a 9 mm and lost my eyesight in my right eye," she said.

Lawson said they just got Madison back a week ago as she had been staying with family in Florida. She fears she's about to lose her all over again.

"Now we face possibly sending her back to Florida if we can't get back on our feet again," Lawson said.

She's getting a bit of help from the Plymouth Township Fire Batallion Chief, Peter Bukis.

"She told me she didn't know how she was going to feed her daughter that night and I said if I have to take money out of my pocket your daughter will get fed," Bukis said.

The Plymouth Professional Firefighters Committee – paid for a week’s stay at a motel, and got them the basics.

As the family struggles to put their lives back together, they're asking for anyone who is willing to help to donate. Check out their GoFundMe page here for details.