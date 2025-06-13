Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting want video released

The Brief Stephen Mason allegedly shot and wounded a state trooper and was fatally shot on May 16. The incident took place on the exit ramp to Wyoming off the Lodge Freeway. The trooper is recovering, while the family of Mason is calling for transparency with the release of video from the incident.



The family of a man shot and killed by Michigan State Police is demanding answers. But MSP says the man shot a trooper.

The backstory:

Friends and family are remembering 41-year-old Stephen Mason. He died May 16th — after a traffic stop on the exit ramp to Wyoming from the Lodge Freeway.

He’s accused of shooting a state trooper – who returned fire, killing Mason. The trooper is recovering

"Steve was a great guy, he served in his community, he did a lot of good," said Maurice Mason, his uncle. "It’s affecting the family very hard."

Stephen Mason’s family says the incident is out of character for him. They have questions about what exactly happened that night.

"Our main concern is closure," said Maurice Mason. "Truth and closure be it good or bad, we need to know for the family’s sake."

State police say it’s clear in the bodycam and dashboard footage that Stephen Mason was the aggressor in the shooting.

That’s why they’re holding a press conference with Mungo and Mungo Law asking to see the video footage from that night.

The family is also asking for Attorney General Dana Nessel to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate, and for an alleged witness from social media to come forward – who claimed they saw the trooper and Stephen Mason wrestling on the ground.

"Suddenly got up stepped back pulled his pistol and shot Mr. Mason twice in the chest and once in the head," said Leonard Mungo, attorney. "This witness didn’t indicate that she saw Mr. Mason with a weapon at all."

But that witness hasn’t come forward with that information to investigators.

"In these kinds of matters there must be complete transparency," said Mungo.

Detroit police are conducting a review of the state trooper’s conduct. The investigation is ongoing.

