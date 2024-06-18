Family mourns 18-year-old killed in birthday block party shooting in Detroit

From a Motor City Horsepower tribute, courtesy of a local Jeep club, to an emotional balloon release – Keon’Ne Tremble's loved ones gathered outside of her Eastpointe home to remember a life with so much promise, cut short over a weekend plagued by gun violence.

"I miss my sister. I feel sad. I just want her back. Like, why did they do this?" Tremble's little brother said.

Tremble was one of five people shot during a big birthday block party celebration on Albion Street near Seven Mile and Hoover on Detroit's east side, Saturday night.

"It’s horrible," the victim's aunt, Paige Moore, told FOX 2. "She’s 18 years old. Beautiful, loving, amazing, just graduated last year, went to prom, got her car, working – such a good girl."

Keon’Ne Tremble (Provided by Earlester Monroe)

The other four people shot survived, according to Detroit police. The victims included four females between the ages of 14 and 20, and one man in his 20s; their conditions ranged from stable to serious.

Family members could not believe their eyes when they got to the scene.

"What does anybody say to her mom? What do you say to her grandma? Her siblings, her auntie, her uncles? What do you say? There’s nothing. Nothing can make this better," Moore said. "Her mom can't even be here today, or out here. That’s why I’m speaking."

Keon’Ne Tremble with family members. (Provided by Earlester Monroe)

It is still unknown who the intended target was or what sparked the gunfire in the first place.

"It’s senseless. This violence, it’s senseless," Moore said.

This was one of three mass shootings that rattled metro Detroit this past weekend.

The other two were at the splash pad in Rochester Hills where nine people were injured, and at a housing party in Lathrup Village where 6 people were shot.

The three separate shootings resulted in 19 people being injured and Tremble being killed.

"The only thing I know, when I pulled up to the scene, was that she was at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Porsha Wingo-Shellie, Tremble's godmother. "Saddest thing I ever had to go through."

Keon’Ne Tremble (Provided by Earlester Monroe)

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the Saturday block party shooting. The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

"She had the rest of her life to have kids and get married, go to college, you know?" Moore said. "She wanted all these things and it’s gone. It’s just gone."