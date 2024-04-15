Family of 18-year-old killed by police after pointing gun: 'I think he was hallucinating'

After Warren police released video of a police-involved shooting, the mother and sister of the 18-year-old shot and killed by police are talking about the tragedy.

"He probably didn’t even know they were police or anything like that, he just needed help," said his sister Sunjida Rysa.

Eighteen-year-old Hussain Al Raji and his family came to the US from Bangladesh nearly a decade ago.

"To have a better future," his sister said.

But on Friday everything changed forever for the family in a matter of seconds.

"He was acting super normal literally in the morning when he woke us up to pray together," the sister said.

But after those prayers something changed.

"You know how there is a devil in every religion - I think he was seeing that on us," she said.

The family called 911 for help.

Dispatcher: "What’s going on there?"

Caller: "He didn't sleep for four days, my brother's assaulting everybody."

"I think he was hallucinating," Rysa said. "We needed help, we wanted him to get help. We didn’t want him to get killed."

When police arrived, body camera video showed Al Raji come out of the garage, armed with a 9-millimeter handgun.

"Oh sh**," the officer said. "Go, go, go. Priority handgun."

"It was clear the subject took an offensive stance with a gun raised and pointed toward our officers," said Interim Police Commissioner Charles Rushton. "At which time, our officers fired 11 rounds - three of which struck the suspect."

FOX 2: "Where did he get the weapon from?"

"He never told us he bought a weapon," Rysa said.

Related: Warren police body cam released in fatal officer shooting of armed suspect

Officers revived Al Raji with CPR at the scene several times but he later died at the hospital.

"I think they could have pulled him down," Rysa said. "He wasn’t that strong, he was weak."

The family said he had only eaten dates and some holy water.

Police say a complete review of this incident is underway as the officers involved are placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

"Every aspect of this incident will be reviewed as part of comprehensive investigation," said Rushton.

As the family mourns the loss of their loved one, Al Raji's mother, Alea Begum, hopes other families receive this message.

"To all the mothers out there who has a son," she said through Rya's interpretation. "Any child, to hold them close."



