Warren police body cam released in fatal officer shooting of armed suspect

Graphic police body camera video was released of an officer-involved shooting that left an 18-year-old armed suspect dead Friday.

Warren police held a press briefing Monday showing an armed man running out of a garage and pulling out a 9 mm Glock pistol, pointing it at officers before they opened fire.

Police are not naming the suspect out of respect for his family said Lt. John Gajewski. The suspect was an 18-year-old high school student who was attending online classes.

The suspect was believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis. Investigators say he had no previous criminal record other than a few traffic stops, and had bought his gun legally from a private individual.

Video shows one officer began to enter the open garage, then turn and run back to his cruiser after seeing the suspect with his gun. After getting to his vehicle the officer says "Gun gun gun" over the radio.

After running out from around a bush outside his family's house in the area of Ryan Road and 11 Mile, he can be seen "taking an aggressive stance" toward officers, said Interim Police Commissioner Charles Ruston.

Eleven shots were fired by two officers with three rounds hitting the suspect. The 18-year-old did not fire on the officers.

"Once the suspect was on the ground our officers immediately began life-saving measures including CPR," Ruston said, adding that officers revived the victim three separate times before Warren Fire arrived at the scene within three minutes. A"gain, I want to point out as the video shows this entire incident from the first time they saw the suspect with a firearm in his hand to the volley of gunshots from the police officers is approximately seven seconds."

The 911 dispatch recordings were played with a family member saying that his brother was "going crazy" and "assaulting everyone in the house." He added that he believed that his brother had not slept in four to five days.

Ruston said the four officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Their status will be determined after an investigation is conducted, Ruston said.

"Both of those officers have been with the police department I believe, one approximately three years," he said. "The other one approximately 16 or 17 years. And the third officer the one that you can see being chased out of the garage (prior to the shooting) is approximately three years."

The gun was legally registered to the victim, police said. Although the age to purchase a firearm is 21, the buyer can be 18 if purchasing it from a private seller.

"We'll probably never know what was going on in the victim's mind," said Ruston. "There's obviously several conclusions that are being drawn from his actions. But again, I don't think we'll ever be able to get that information."

The victim's family has been in contact with police, and wanted to share the message that the incident happened because he had access to a firearm.

"If he would not have had the access to the firearm this incident probably would not have occurred. And (the family) want to encourage the public and all members of our community to keep a close eye on their children."