Family of 8 loses everything in second fire this year

A family of eight is struggling after losing everything in a house fire for the second time this year.

Fire broke out Wednesday in the home where Stephen and Sharae Rodgers lived with their six kids on Detroit's east side. Now the Rodgers family is trying to pick up the pieces, as they're expecting their seventh child.

"My husband keeps me going most days," Sharae Rodgers told FOX 2's Veronica Meadows Saturday, "And my faith in God, that's what keeps me going."

The Rodgers family has to start over again back in March when another home in which they were living caught fire. Now eight months later, they're dealing with similar heartache.

"The kids being displaced again is the hardest thing," Stephen Rodgers said.

The Rodgers family had temporary housing, but will need a more permanent solution. The family started a Gofundme so anyone who wants to can help them get back on their feet.