Family of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts keeps memory alive 1 year after his murder

One year ago - Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts was shot and killed on the city's west side in an ambush-style attack.

His wife, Kristine, says it's been a year of growth for her and their two kids, learning how to live without their beloved Loren.

"It still feels like yesterday, like the pain is still very much there," said Kristine Courts. "Last night I had a moment, this was the last night I went to bed with my husband, last night I slept next to him. It's like unreal."

On July 6th, 2022 - Officer Loren Courts and his partner responded to a shots fired call off Joy Road near Marlowe Street.

He was shot at from a second-story window by 19-year-old Ehmani Davis who opened fire with a Draco AK-47 style pistol hitting Courts - killing him, Davis was shot and killed by police.

Courts' 10-year-old daughter Devyn penned a letter on this one-year anniversary of her father's death.

"In her letter she talks to Ehmani Davis which like I said before, I don't like saying his name," Kristine said. "And she says because of him, she doesn't get to see her dad. She doesn't get to wake up and give him the biggest hugs.

The man who bought the pistol for Davis, Sheldon Thomas, was sentenced in the spring to two years on federal charges.

"I don't understand why anybody could have a DRACO, or an assault rifle - you're not using it to hunt," she said. "I just don't get it. They call those 'cop killers,' so why do we need that, unless we want to kill a cop."

Kristine Courts says forgiveness is a process focusing this last year on keeping Loren's memory alive.

"He has his own little table over there, and we walk by every day," Kristine said. "His picture is there. I have conversations with his picture, everyday."

They find joy in the cracks, small things, like a flip on a trampoline - or the slobbery kiss of their new bulldogs.

Kristine says they are a trio now - her, Devyn and Darian.

"They are so strong and they keep going and their determination to make Dad proud is just so honorable," she said. "I am so proud of them."

The thoughtful gestures continue pouring in. She mentioned one in particular that sticks out.

"Loren's old partner Anthony who works with the chief now, him and his family, his wife, they are just beautiful, they had a son recently, and they named him after Loren," Kristine said.

Robbed, but rebuilding a life she never thought she'd have to. She is leaning on a community - touched by the life and death of Officer Courts.

"We are so thankful for the people that think of him, say his name, tell his story, pray for us, pray for his family," she said. "That all means the world to me and the kids.

"Just keeping him alive."