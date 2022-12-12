Guilty plea entered by man who bought gun used to kill DPD Officer Loren Courts

article

A guilty plea was entered by the man police say bought the gun used in the fatal shooting of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts on July 6.

Sheldon Avery Thomas entered his guilty plea Monday and is scheduled to be sentenced March 29. Police say the gun was bought for, and then sold to 19-year-old Ehmani Davis, fired at the responding officers and fatally struck Courts.

ATF agents conducted a trace of the Romarm/Cigir, Draco, 7.62 caliber pistol Davis possessed during the shooting and learned that on June 7, 2022, Thomas purchased the firearm from a gun store in Eastpointe, Michigan.

A review of records and surveillance video from that day shows that Thomas purchased the Draco firearm and later met with Davis in a nearby parking lot. Police say Thomas sold it to his friend for $50.

Thomas, 26, was taken into custody and was interviewed. After waving his Miranda Rights, he admitted to purchasing a Draco firearm for his friend, according to the criminal complaint.

Thomas also said Davis provided him with the money to purchase the Draco from Action Impact. He then stated he met with Davis after purchasing the Draco firearm and walked to a nearby gas station to give it to him.

Last summer, Thomas' mother said her son is "a good man" and never been in trouble, recently starting up a gaming business.