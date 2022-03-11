Family of man who exited car after crash and was killed in I-94 hit and run, pleads for driver to come forward

The family of 21-year-old Lendell Reed Jr. who was struck and killed on I-94, say he was driving home after hanging out with friends Thursday night.

Police are trying to find out who the driver was, who killed him. In the meantime, his family is desperately seeking closure. Reed was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, and later field from his injuries.

"I can’t even wrap my head around it right now," said Lendell Reed, Sr. "It’s like I’m in a dream, took away my only son. one of the best kids I ever knew."

It all happened on I-94 near Harper a little after midnight on Friday.

According to Michigan State Police, the at-fault driver struck Reed’s car and then sped off — leaving Reed’s vehicle stalled out in the middle of the freeway, where troopers say a second vehicle struck him after he stepped out of his car to survey the damage.

"By him being a new driver, I even made him get a CDL so he could be a professional driver, but it seems like that didn’t, that didn’t help," said his mother, Latisha Calloway. "After he got hit by that car, I know he was scared and confused and didn’t know what to do. And once he saw the oncoming traffic coming, he just hopped back in and probably just closed his eyes. The car hit him, ejected him."

Reed was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition---but was pronounced dead hours later.

State troopers say the at-fault driver is still on the streets and they don’t have a description of the vehicle in question.

"The kid was a good kid, man - he stayed to himself he didn’t bother nobody, he was a working kid, graduated with honors, had a future ahead of him," said Lendell Reed Sr.

It was a future that Lendell’s parents were helping him secure - they were preparing him to buy his first home.

"I just always tried to, like, install good morals into him," Calloway said. "We were just working on his credit report, so he could grow up to be a good citizen and provide for whatever family he was going to have."

"For him to be taken from us so soon, is a tragedy," said Dee of Grassroots Detroiters.

"I’m just wishing the first driver-open up your heart. open up your heart and just do what’s right," Calloway said. "Do what’s right by the most high, and I’m quite sure I’ll forgive you. Because I know you were probably scared, whatever situation you were in, and I just ask that you come forward so we can have closure."

That cannot be too much for a grieving mother to ask. Anyone with information about that crash on I-94 and harper please call state police (734) 287-5000.

