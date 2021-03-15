Family desperate to find endangered missing 7-year-old from Lincoln Park taken by mother

The grandmother of a missing 7-year-old Jessica Haley-Rose Miller from Lincoln Park, described the little girl with a bright smile.

"Very talkative young lady, very articulate," said Janice Miller. "She put her hand like that, because she thought that's what movie stars do."

Jessica is four feet tall, 45 pounds, white, has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, and red Nike shoes.

Police say she may be on a white motorcycle or a white pickup truck.

Her father was too distraught to speak on-camera, and said Jessica could be out of state now. He does not know who the man with Jessica's mother was with, that left with them. The girl's grandmother is very concerned.

"Well I mean, she's not where she is supposed to be and that worries me, well I don't want to say anything else, I don't want to get anybody in trouble," Miller said.

Advertisement

The girl was last seen approximately two weeks ago at her grandmother and father's house on Buckingham Avenue in Lincoln Park.

"The mother came in and Jessica was talking to her daddy, her mother took her out and that's the last I saw of her, I haven't seen her since," said her grandmother.

Police have now launched an investigation into the little girl's disappearance. Investigators say her mother Kimberlee Michelle Miller is schizophrenic and is known to abuse drugs.

Authorities believe Kimberlee is a danger to herself and to her daughter, Jessica. Child Protective Services has a court order to take custody of the little girl.

Her grandmother declining to discuss details with FOX 2 about the case.

"I don't want to interfere in any of the process that has already been started that could put a damper on the whole situation," she said.

If anyone has information about their whereabouts, they're asked to call Lincoln Park police at 313-381-1800.