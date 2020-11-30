Family of young Detroit father killed by hit-and-run driver pleading for answers

The family of a Detroit man killed in a hit-and-run crash back in March is hoping a new billboard and large reward will help track down the person responsible.

Eight months later, the family of 27-year-old Steven Radcliff still don't have answers about his death.

His family and young daughter handed out Crime Stoppers flyers Monday in the area not far from where he was hit and killed.

“Rain, sleet, snow, I’m out here. I’m not going to stop until I find out who did this," said Beverly Winfrey, Steven's mother.

Community activists joined Radcliff’s family Monday to unveil the giant Crime Stoppers billboard on Dequindre and Nevada on Detroit’s east side.

“This is someone who was involved in his child’s life and he’s gone," Minister Malik Shabazz said.

Detroit police say March 17 around 1:30 a.m., they believe Radcliff had been crossing the street near Dequindre and East Robinwood, not far from home, and possibly stopping at a gas station when a 2011 or 2012 Ford Escape slammed into him and kept going.

His mother says his body was thrown the length of several houses.

“I had to drive past this every day and relive this. I live right there. Somebody had to have seen some thing. The whole left end light was gone," Winfrey said.

Radcliff’s belongings were scattered in the street. The SUV was captured on Project Green Light cameras and likely had heavy front-end damage, even losing its grill.

“Detroit has one of the highest pedestrian hit-and-run murder rates in the country. That’s why it’s very important for Detroiters to speak up when these atrocities happen," said Michael Stewart, who's a community liason for Detroit city councilman Scott Benson.

The billboard says the reward for information that leads to an arrest is $2,500 - but enough money has been raised to increase the reward to $3,700 right now.

“The not knowing is killing me. I just throw myself into work. I’m a nurse and then I’m doing a lot of overtime because I’m going to raise this reward some more," Winfrey said.

Winfrey and her helpers stopped topping nearly every car Monday to hand out a flyer and hope someone out there has the answer.

“We want to get the flyer in the right person's hand that will bust this case wide open," Shabazz said.

“[Steven] needs to know that I love him and I’m going to get justice for him and I’m always, always going to be there for his daughter," Winfrey said.