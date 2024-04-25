Clinton Township man accused of killing wife bound over to circuit court

article

A man accused of shooting his wife multiple times, killing her, was bound over to the Macomb County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Steven Wheeler, 30, of Clinton Township allegedly fatally shot his wife on Oct. 19, 2023 as she called 911 to report that he assaulted her during an altercation.

Wheeler was charged with first degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, and felony firearm, which carries an additional mandatory sentence of two years, according to a news release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Wheeler's arraignment is set for May 13, at the Macomb County Circuit Court. He is currently being held at the Macomb County Jail.

"The brutality of domestic violence has once again shattered lives," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in the release. "This incident not only extinguished a precious life but underscores the urgent need to confront and eradicate domestic abuse from our communities."