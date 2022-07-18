Family plans to start business from scratch after ice cream truck stolen in Detroit

Alonna Harris is a Detroit mother who wanted to give her 4-year-old son Jalon an early start on learning the value of a dollar, so she transformed a van into an ice cream truck.

"We wanted to do something for him just so he could get that entrepreneurship learning mindset," she said. "It’s nontraditional, but it helps out. We have a lot of different schools that we work with and nonprofit organizations."

However, on Sunday someone stole the Jalon's Treats and Sweets ice cream truck while it was parked near 7 Mile and Telegraph on Detroit's west side.

"I really think that it’s more greed right now I don’t even think anyone is really realizing the fact that they’re taking from someone that’s trying to build or teach," Harris said.

Jalon is sad someone would steal his truck.

"The truck is gone. I want it back. I’m so sad. I just want it because I want to make money," Jalon said.

While the family hopes to get the stolen ice cream truck back, they said they have plans to keep going regardless.

"If you do see it let us know. If not, we are just gonna start from scratch again, get to the same goal. Even if we have to reroute, we’re gonna make it," Harris said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up. The money will used to either buy a new truck or renovate the old one, if found.