Family reacts to police shooting • 6th suspect convicted in Monroe Co murder • 4 arrested at Palestine protest

Family of an 18-year-old man killed by Warren police after pointing a gun at officers say they believe he was hallucinating.

Police released body cam footage showing what happened when they encountered Hussain Al Raji on Friday. His family says he was acting normal earlier that day, but something suddenly changed and he started assaulting his family.

"He was acting super normal literally in the morning when he woke us up to pray together," said his sister Sunjida Rysa.

But after those prayers, something changed.

"You know how there is a devil in every religion - I think he was seeing that on us," Rysa said. "I think he was hallucinating."

Currently, the officers involved are on administrative leave while the shooting is reveiwed.

Featured article

6th suspect convicted in Kayla Sedoskey murder

An Ohio woman was convicted Monday in the 2023 killing of Kayla Sedoskey, who was found wrapped in a tarp inside the abandoned Boysville Juvenile Detention Center in Frenchtown Township.

Kaylyn Marie Ramsey, 34, is the sixth person to be convicted in connection with Sedoskey's death.

Ramsey pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and will spend at least 40 years in prison as part of her plea.

A motive for the crime is not clear, but authorities say evidence suggests it was possibly a "wedding present" for Narena and Steven Bails, who both have been convicted. It may have also been revenge for an argument Sedoskey and Ramsey had.

Featured article

GM HQ moving to Hudson's site

General Motors is staying in Detroit, but moving to another iconic building down the road.

GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra and Bedrock Chairman Dan Gilbert announced that the automaker's global headquarters will relocate in 2025 from the Renaissance Center to the historic J.L. Hudson's department store site – now known as Hudson's Detroit.

"It's important to all of us at GM that we continue to call Detroit our home for a long time to come," Barra said. "For GM, Hudson's Detroit is a perfect fit. We will be the signature tenant of the state-of-the-art building. We'll have some space to display our vehicles and host events, with all the modern amenities you'll imagine from a developer like Bedrock.

"It will be our corporate headquarters, our nerve center and a collaborative space for our employees, and it's located in the heart of downtown on an important historic site that Detroiters hold dear."

The announcement was made during a news conference on Monday at Hudson's Detroit, which remains under construction until later this year.

Featured article

4 arrested, 38 citations issued during pro-Palestine protest

Four people were arrested, 38 tickets were written, and five vehicles were impounded during a pro-Palestine protest that had a goal of blocking the Ambassador Bridge on Monday.

The protest began in Dearborn around noon and continued east on Michigan Avenue into Detroit's Corktown, where police say ignored lights and caused what police called "traffic obstrictions."

The citations were issued to drivers who blocked the intersections and lanes with their vehicles during the protest, police said.

Similar demonstrations were held in Chicago, San Francisco, Brooklyn, Seattle, and several other cities.

Featured article

Lawmaker proposes state retirement savings program

Amid concerns that more than a million people working in the private sector in Michigan aren't offered a means to save money through their job, state Rep. Mike McFall (D-Hazel Park) has proposed an automated savings program that would work similar to an individual retirement account - or IRA.

"I just turned 50 years old, and I know retirement isn't right around the corner for me - but it had me thinking, I've learned many people are not prepared," McFall said. "They are getting close to that age of retirement and a large number aren't prepared."

Approximately 42% of the state's workforce between the ages of 18 to 64 that are employed by a business - about 1.5 million - don't have a plan offered through work. That doesn't mean plans aren't available for those who go looking, but the process can be intimidating to those who've never put money into a retirement account before, McFall said.

His solution is a public-private partnership similar to Michigan's college savings program, which would be overseen by the treasury department and a board selected by the governor. As for the money management of the plan, bids would be put out for a private company to run it.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Today won't be as warm as yesterday, but it will still be a nice day.

What else we're watching

Body of fourth Baltimore Key Bridge victim found

The Unified Command announced Monday that a fourth body was recovered from the Patapsco River weeks after the Baltimore Key Bridge crumbled in the water.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the missing victim. However, at the family's request, their identity will not be revealed.

Officials from several agencies, including the Baltimore County Mobile Crisis Team and the Governor's Office of Immigrant Affairs met with the family Monday.

Unified Command divers spotted what they believed to be one of the missing construction vehicles and alerted the Maryland Department of State Police.

The FBI and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police joined in the recovery efforts and located the body trapped inside the vehicle.