Ann Arbor Public Schools holding community meetings about massive budget shortfall

The Ann Arbor Public Schools district is collecting feedback from the community as it handles a $25 million budget shortfall.

Community meetings are being held with the goal of providing updates on the deficit and hearing feedback about where cuts should happen. A virtual townhall was held Monday, and an in-person meeting is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Huron High School.

Last week, the school board approved layoffs, though it isn't clear which positions will be cut or how many people will lose their jobs.

Right now, the district said it has recommended reducing central office and administrative staff positions. The district has also frozen hiring and is renegotiating contracts with vendors.

The massive budget shortfall is the result of several factors, including a $14 million clerical error, a drop in student enrollment, and an increase in hiring.