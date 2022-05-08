Family seeks justice for 18-year-old murdered execution-style in 2018

18-year-old Jalen Hogue was shot and killed execution-style in his home in 2018. Someone tried to cover up the crime with a fire.

The victim's family says they are no closer to solving the case.

"We are right where we were back in 2018," said Georgette Reed, Jalen's mother.

Georgette wants one thing for Mother's Day; to know who killed her son.

"Give me that gift. That's all I want," Georgette said. "I know it won't bring him back… but if it can take them off the street."

On May 28th, 2018 around 9:30 a.m., the body of Jalen was discovered in his home on 15727 Mansfield north of Fenkell Ave.

"I dropped him off at the house... and I never thought that would be the house that he would have been killed in," Georgette said.

RELATED: Man killed in double-shooting drive-by on 50th birthday, days after his mother died

"Certain people drove people from the house after that and people saw things the next morning... but these people don't want to go any further than that," said George Reed Jr., Jalen's stepfather.

Police initially questioned a few people in connection to the murder, but no one was ever charged.

"That's what hurts the most. A life was taken so tragically from a family who loved him and no matter what the streets or people assume… he mattered to every single person he touched," Georgette said.

Jalen was a middle child of 12 siblings. His loss is felt every day.

"It changed everyone completely. The version of themselves and myself no longer exists," Georgette said.

Their grief is increased by what could have been.

"That's what I hold on to; the good memories. He wanted to move to California and he didn't get that chance. It was taken from him… his whole future," Georgette said.

The family knows they are just one tip away from solving this case. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Advertisement

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up or at 1800speakup.org.