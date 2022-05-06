Man killed in double-shooting drive-by on 50th birthday, days after his mother died

Police say Tony Windham was walking with another man on their way to the store when he was killed in what police called a targeted attack. Friday was Windham’s 50th birthday.

FOX 2 spoke with his sister off camera. She’s just not ready to speak publicly her family has dealt with so much tragedy. The people who knew Windom are in utter disbelief.

"Tony was like a little brother to me," said his friend Jerome Thompson. "His mom, his whole family was like my family too.

"I just got a call that said Tony just got killed, and I flew up from my job."

Tony Windham's family was already mourning his mother who recently died. So much sadness for a family - already dealing with tragedy.

"He just lost his mom Tuesday and they were planning the funeral - and now this," Thompson said.

Detroit police say it happened at 2:15 p.m. near Lantz and Albany on the east side. Windham was walking with a 21-year-old man when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up - and at least one person started firing from inside the vehicle.

"I just, never looked back," said witness Michael Wise. "But I heard the gunshots."

Both victims were hit. DPD Chief James White thinks the shooting was targeted

"Clearly. I don’t think it was random," he said. "We also are looking into what caused this conflict. We think we have a pretty good idea of what that was. We’re not prepared to release it as of yet. |We want to make sure that we put all our information together and get the perpetrators off the street without tipping our hand."

Police say they were patrolling the area and heard the shots, quickly identifying shell casings and other evidence.

"Tony was a great guy I love him so much I’m gonna miss him," his friend said. "He could make you laugh. He was always smiling, always smiling."

Police are reviewing surveillance video and conducting interviews … they feel confident they’ll be able to identify a vehicle and plate quickly.



The 21-year-old Windham was walking with, was an acquaintance. The other victim was last listed in serious condition.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP - you will remain anonymous.

