Family still hoping for justice 10 years after man murdered while on date in Detroit

Ten years ago, Terrence Hill Jr. was sitting in his vehicle in Detroit while on a date when someone robbed and killed him.

That was January 4, 2013. Today, his family continues to hope that his killer is found.

"Ten years later, we’re all hurting," his mother Julia Spencer said.

Hill, who was 24 when he died, was an officer in the Navy and had served for six years.

Terrence Hill Jr.

"He survives the war and loses his life in the city of Detroit," Spencer said. "That morning that I got that notification that something was wrong, it was just surreal. It was unbelievable because it couldn’t be Terrence. Not my son."

Hill was parked near Manor and 7 Mile when someone walked up to his car, demanded his belongings, and shot him in the chest. His body was found on the sidewalk, and his Timberland boots and wallet were stolen.

His family holds on to memories of the man gone too soon.

"He was very ambitious, motivated, and giving," Spencer said.

Spencer said Hill wanted to be a military police officer, and he would fill in for other Navy officers who wanted to spend time with their children.

"I see a lot of moms and dads that the day they find out their child is gone they have the courage and strength to forgive at that day. Ten years later, and I’m still not there yet. But I pray every day for God to give me the strength to forgive," Spender said. "It doesn’t get easier. You just learn how to cope, but the holidays that go by, they hurt because it’s a reminder of what you lost."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information. Tips can be submitted to 1-800-SPEAK-UP.