Family's home shot up in hail of gunfire in Detroit: 'I can't live there anymore'

Terrifying moments for a Detroit family as their windows were hit by gunfire while they were sound asleep.

Someone fired shots into their home on Ewald Circle near Livernois at 4 a.m. Saturday. And now the mother and father with three small children say it's not safe to stay in their own home.

"I just can't live over there anymore - I can't do it," said the mother who requested to stay anonymous. "(There's) a lot of children over here. It's shooting and everything all day long - like morning noon and night.

"Not every day - but that's our norm over here."

And this time - it didn't just hit close to home - it was in their home.

"I just woke up screaming - I didn't know what was going on," she said. "I didn't even hear the shots - I just heard the glass shatter."

Her bathroom mirror was shattered - the bullets had traveled just above the booster seat and through the wall into the bathroom.

If this had happened during a different time of day one of the children would have been sitting in the line of fire. You can see the bullet grazed the chair and went through the television into the wall.

Another bullet hole can be seen just above the flashcards for the ABC's. The bullet pierced the wall and got stuck in the bedroom door behind it - otherwise, it would have hit the toddlers sleeping next to their mom.

"I know nobody died but somebody could have - and they took away my peace of mind," she said.

Now the family is forced to move - feeling compelled to speak out - hoping someone gets caught - and nobody else gets hurt.

"Seven shots came in," she said. "You know a bullet don't have a name to it - it's ridiculous and that's why I gotta go.

"You took away my kids' home - you know? you took away my kids' home so i had to say something - I want them to have to pay for it."

The children's father is encouraging other people to speak up - for everyone's safety.

"The whole building is full of kids, for a person to do that you have to be a very senseless person," said the family's father. "It's not snitching - it's speaking up. They don't know - it could keep one of their little ones safe - if they speak up."

Anyone with information, please contact Detroit police - or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



