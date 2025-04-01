Farmington Hills cops crawl through burning home, save 8: 'Failure to act is going to result in people dying'

As a home burned early Tuesday morning, sending deep black clouds of smoke into the sky, four Farmington Hills police officers kicked their way into the home to rescue 8 people from the inferno – putting their own lives at risk.

During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Farmington Hills Police Chief John Piggot and Fire Chief John Unruh spoke about the fire and the bravery of the officers to rush in. Piggott said there's no doubt in his mind that their actions save people's lives.

"Failure to act is going to result in people dying [1.9s] and that's where you're proud that all the training and all their instincts went to this, like their instincts were to save lives. And, you know, when when you watch the video for the first time and you see the officer running up to that front door and without hesitation, kick the door and go straight in. And there wasn't any hesitation," PIggot said.

The 8 people rescued from inside the home are expected to be okay. Three of the four officers are hospitalized with breathing issues after inhaling the black smoke.

What we know:

The four officers were the first emergency responders to arrive at the home on 10 Mile near Middlebelt around 5 a.m. The officers were told people were inside the home and rushed in to save them.

"There wasn't any hesitation. And that's the kind of thing that, you know, you can train for and train for. But when it's time, do people do it?" Piggot said. "And here's another example where our officers or firefighters are put to the test. And when they had to act, they did. And these seconds are all the difference in the world between saving someone's life and someone dying."

During Tuesday's press conference, Piggott released a 4-minute bodycam that shows the rescue.

The chaotic video starts with the officers arriving and seeing the burning home. When they were told someone was inside, they ran to the backdoor of the home and began crawling on their hands and knees to get inside and urged people to crawl their way out. At one point, a man was found on top of a young girl, who Piggott said he had been trying to carry to safety.

The girl was pinned between the man and a cabinet and, despite the billowing smoke overtaking the officers at times, they worked to free her and then the man.

"I have no doubt in my mind that if the officers were not actively tugging on them and calling to them and pulling them, they would have had no way to know how to get out of that household," Piggott said. "No doubt in my mind that we would have at least three fatalities of people that were still inside that house."

In total, 8 people were pulled form the house, which Unruh said is owned by the Tawheed Center, a mosque in Farmington Hills.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the ATF is on scene as well. Unruh explained the ATF is automatically notified when a fire is connected to a religious organization. But Unruh said the cause does not look suspicious.

"Our investigative team has not noticed anything suspicious upon their first look. Since the ATF was on the scene and offering up their services for investigative help, we took advantage of their help. So that is the reason that ATF is currently on the scene assisting our investigators. And nothing should be read any further as far as their involvement on the scene," he said.

Dig deeper:

The four officers who rushed in to save the 8 people trapped inside were identified as officers Devin Hunt, Mahdean ‘Dean’ Turk, Antonetta Bucaj, and Nate Singleton.

Three of the four officers – Hunt, Turk, and Singleton – are all in the hospital and on ventilators.

"Due to the fact of trouble with their breathing and inability to keep their airways open. So as of right now, we have three in serious but stable condition being treated at, Detroit Receiving Hospital in their burn units, Piggott said.

Unruh said there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

"I can't emphasize, how much these electronic, small electronic things, work, and they save lives every day. And, if you're a Farmington Hills resident, you can call fire headquarters and you can get them, installed for free. So, there's no doubt that if they would have had a working smoke alarm, we'd be having, a different conversation and, probably, there would not be anybody in the hospital.," he said.