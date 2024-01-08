Farmington Hills couple killed in car crash, leave behind 6 kids

A Farmington Hills couple was killed by a wrong-way driver fleeing state troopers in a stolen vehicle. They leave behind six children.

The car crash took place on the Lodge Freeway near Civic Drive around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Ryan Ambrosio, 45, and Jennifer Dormitorio Ambrosio, 43, were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Michigan State Police, the suspect was a 35-year-old man from Romulus, operating a stolen truck. In an attempt to flee troopers, the driver cut off his headlights and began driving against the flow of traffic.

Family members said Ryan and Jen were on their way back home from a date night when the Romulus driver collided into them, head-on.

Police closed the road for over 11 hours as they investigated the crash.

"They were so loved, by so many of us," according to a GoFundMe account created in support of the children. "Their families, friends, church, and community groups are reeling from this shocking loss."The greatest impact of this tragedy is (and will continue to be) on their six young children: Amelia, Maria Grace, Faustina, Benedict, Raphael, and Julian."

The children's ages range from two to nine years old.

At Our Lady Sorrows Catholic Church in Farmington, the loss is felt by many.

Noriko Ernst, the church's music director, personally teaches three of the six Ambrosio children piano lessons.

"They (are) such focused, very very well-mannered kids," Ernst said. "Very quiet and shy."

As of Monday night, the GoFundMe has garnered donations exceeding $180,000.

"So many people are generously donating and they deserve it, they are that kind of people." Ernst said. "We want to help. They were always there for people."

A funeral will be held for the couple at Our Lady Sorrows on Saturday.

As for the suspects, the driver and his 29-year-old passenger are in serious condition but expected to recover, according to police. The criminal case has been handed over to the Oakland County prosecutor.