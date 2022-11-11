Farmington Hills student arrested after classmates' photos uploaded to porn site

article

A 17-year-old student was arrested by Farmington Hills Police this week after photos of female students were uploaded to a pornography website.

According to a statement from Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King, police learned that a North Farmington High School student was posting photographs of a nonsexual nature of female students to a pornographic website.

On Wednesday, the school's liaison officer, administrators, and Oakland County Prosecutor's Office identified the 17-year-old and arrested him within 24 hours of the complaint.

He was arrested and taken to the police department before being released to his parents.

"The posting of images to websites with the intent to terrorize, frighten, intimidate, harass, or molest is a crime. Investigators will aggressively pursue these matters to the full extent of the law. The Farmington Hills Police Department approaches all issues involving our residents, including our students and youth, with a victim-centered focus, providing the highest level of discretion, thoroughness, and professionalism. As in every case, a criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty," King said.

The 17-year-old was not identified, due to his age.