Fatal crash after vehicle traveling 100 mph strikes pole in Warren
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Warren police are investigating a fatal accident on Groesbeck.
Officers say one person died after a single vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Police said the investigation would require shutting down Groesbeck for hours Monday morning.
The incident happened near the intersection of Groesbeck and Eight Mile.
It's unclear what caused the crash, but speed could be a factor, police said. The man was reportedly traveling about 100 mph when he struck a pole.
The vehicle, a blue car, had heavy front-end damage from striking a pole.