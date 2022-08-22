Fatal crash after vehicle traveling 100 mph strikes pole in Warren

article

Warren police are investigating a fatal accident on Groesbeck.

Officers say one person died after a single vehicle crash around 5 a.m. Police said the investigation would require shutting down Groesbeck for hours Monday morning.

The incident happened near the intersection of Groesbeck and Eight Mile.

READ MORE: Explosion levels home in Sumpter Township, man hospitalized

It's unclear what caused the crash, but speed could be a factor, police said. The man was reportedly traveling about 100 mph when he struck a pole.

The vehicle, a blue car, had heavy front-end damage from striking a pole.