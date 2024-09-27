Fatal hit-and-run suspect balks at bond set by judge: 'Isn't that too high?'

A Roseville man was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning on Gratiot just south of Nine Mile in Eastpointe.

Christopher Pouncie Jr. was loved by his family and was planning to join the Army.

"Here you have a situation where a person was struck by a vehicle and the car never stopped," said Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines. "They slowed a bit and took off and left the area.

"There was a 911 call, but it was a hangup call and this person didn’t answer when we tried to call back."

After scouring through hours of surveillance footage and using Flock’s license plate capturing system — police tracked down the suspected driver — Adib Estefo of Warren.

The 52-year-old charged with failure to stop, causing death.

Police say — Estefo’s car was badly damaged after the crash — and believed he was planning to hide that damage.

Victim Christopher Pouncie Jr.

"He hadn’t done anything yet. But he had reached out to some of his acquaintances to see about getting his windshield fixed," Haines said.

Estefo’s bond was set at $75,000.

Through the use of an interpreter, this was his reaction: "Isn’t that too high? The $75,000?"

"That is what the bond is set at," said the judge.

Conditions include wearing a steel GPS tether and having to turn in his passport.

His next court date is set for October 8th.