Prosecutor: Deadly Shelby Township police shooting was justified

A June police-involved shooting that left one man dead in Shelby Township was justified, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office determined.

Authorities with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office and Prosecutor Pete Lucido announced Thursday that no charges will be filed against the officer who shot 41-year-old Thomas Antonio Jackson.

The backstory:

An officer attempted to stop Jackson near Hot Spot Coffee on Van Dyke and 22 Mile around 3:15 p.m. June 3. Jackson, who authorities say had a suspended license, got out of the Dodge Caravan he was driving and ran through the parking lot of the coffee shop.

The officer chased him and attempted to tase Jackson twice, but the Taser did not take effect. Around this time, another officer arrived on the scene and saw that Jackson was armed with a handgun. An officer can be heard on body-cam video saying that Jackson turned toward them with the gun when they tried to tase him.

The officers told Jackson to drop the weapon, but he didn't. One officer fired eight shots, striking Jackson five times. Aid was rendered at the scene before he was taken to a hospital, where he died.

"All he had to do was drop the gun to the ground and obey the commands of the officer," Lucido said after announcing that his office determined that no charges would be filed.

Dig deeper:

Authorities said Jackson had open warrants, which included one for a probation violation, as well as several warrants for failing to appear to court for traffic matters. It is not clear why the officer tried to pull over Jackson on June 3, but authorities said it was a traffic stop.

After the shooting, investigators determined that the gun Jackson had was stolen. According to authorities, that firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle in Detroit in 2023.

What's next:

Authorities said that Jackson's family has retained an attorney. The sheriff's office believes they may be preparing to file a civil lawsuit.